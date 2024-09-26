(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Diversity will not happen on its own. It's time for Corporate America to be deliberate in their board recruitment." – Barry Lawson Williams

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, September 27, 2024, the Leavey School of Business at Santa Clara University will honor Barry Lawson Williams

for his outstanding contributions to board diversity and leadership development in the corporate world. Williams, a visionary behind the Black Corporate Board Readiness (BCBR)

program will be celebrated at a special gala event on campus.

Barry Lawson Williams, Founder 100 Black Voices

Barry Lawson Williams, $10M Endowment at Santa Clara University's BCBR, Board Diversity Advocate

Since its inception in 2021, the BCBR program has equipped over 300 Black executives with the skills and knowledge to serve on corporate boards. Of the inaugural cohort of 28 executives, 22 are now serving on public and private boards, contributing to a total of more than 130 corporate directorships held by BCBR alumni. The program has become a beacon of excellence, representing the largest concentration of Black executive board-qualified talent in the nation.

In his latest effort to promote diversity and inclusion, Williams is unveiling the 100 Black Voices ,

a video collection highlighting the experiences of 100 leading Black corporate board members - features in-depth interviews with insights into their boardroom journeys, strategies for becoming effective leaders, and the future of Black representation on corporate boards. This project aims to inspire future minority directors while offering a playbook for navigating the challenges that minority candidates face.

Williams' message is clear "I want to encourage Black Executives to pursue board appointment opportunities, challenge current Black Directors to advocate for and mentor black executives aspiring to join the growing network of board-ready leaders, and most importantly, challenge Corporations to leverage the unique perspectives that Black executives bring to your board."

Friday's event will also mark the launch of a $10 million capital campaign to establish the Barry Lawson Williams BCBR Program Endowment Fund, ensuring the program's sustainability and continued success in advancing board diversity.

"Barry's work has created a lasting impact on the landscape of corporate governance," said a spokesperson for the Leavey School of Business. "His dedication to increasing the presence of Black leadership on corporate boards has inspired a generation of executives and set a new standard for diversity and inclusion in business."

Contact:

Karlyn Kieffer

Phone: 301-477-6847

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Barry Lawson Williams

