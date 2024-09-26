Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Packaging For Instant Coffee (OSK-427)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prepare and flavor a cup of coffee with cream and sugar," said an inventor, from Laredo, Texas, "so I invented the BULLS EYE INSTANT. My design eliminates any guesswork when making a hot cup of coffee."

The invention provides an improved way to prepare a cup of coffee with sugar and/or creamer. In doing so, it eliminates the need to measure portions separately. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also reduces hassle and mess. The invention features a simple and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, offices, hotels, restaurants, campers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OSK-427, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

