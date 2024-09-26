New Initiative Empowers Young People To Help Curb Hate-Fueled Violence By Their Peers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FBI report detailing an increase in hate crimes

underscores the need for the new UP End Hate campaign

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Eradicate Hate Global Summit, the most comprehensive international anti-hate gathering in the world, is proud to announce the launch of an initiative aimed at curbing the troubling escalation of young people involved in acts of hate-fueled violence, including mass shootings.

"The new UP End Hate campaign is the nation's first comprehensive initiative aimed at giving young people, ages 12-22, the skills and resources to prevent acts of violence by their peers," said Brette Steele, President of the Eradicate Hate Global Summit. "Young people are often the first to see or hear warning signs from some of their peers who may be considering turning to violence, so we want to empower them to recognize those signals and then take action before their peers make that dangerous turn."



The UP End Hate campaign is being rolled out just as a newly released FBI crime report details an increase in U.S. hate crimes, even while other types of crime are on the decline.

The new initiative is a collaboration with Community Matters , The Reilly Group , and Moonshot . It is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program .

Building on the success of Eradicate Hate's SCREEN Hate campaign, UP End Hate includes a comprehensive website with online training and a dedicated Instagram account .

"Engaging young people is crucial in building a campaign and developing tools to help prevent youth from turning to violence. They are best positioned to reach their peers," said Colleen Reilly, President and CEO, The Reilly Group, Inc. "This campaign is created and built for youth, by youth. We're excited to see the impact it will have on disrupting hate-based violence, and we invite everyone to get involved,"

UP End Hate's Youth Advisory Council, composed of 20 diverse members nationwide, provided input throughout the campaign's design phase.

The initiative includes the launch of a pilot project involving in-person training at 10 middle schools and high schools across the U.S. Through an adapted version of the Community Matters Safe School Ambassadors Program , approximately 400 students will be trained to be "UPstanders" to help prevent acts of hate, aggression, and mistreatment.

"The UP End Hate campaign is in direct alignment with the work we've been doing at Community Matters for more than 20 years," said Erica Vogel, CEO of Community Matters. "The launch of this campaign brings forth the issue of bullying and how we can better equip and empower our youth to stand up to hate-based violence. Programs and campaigns such as this are needed more than ever, and we're proud to be a part of this important movement."

UP End Hate complements Eradicate Hate's existing work with the Eradicate Hate Student Summit.

The second annual Student Summit will run concurrently with the 2024 Eradicate Hate Global Summit and include approximately 300 high students from 29 school districts across Allegheny County, PA.



To learn more about UP End Hate, click HERE .

To learn more about the Eradicate Hate Global Summit, click HERE .

To register for the 2024 Eradicate Hate Global Summit in Pittsburgh, PA, Oct. 21-23, click HERE . You can register for in-person attendance or the Summit's

livestream.

