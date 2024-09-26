Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Fence System (OCM-1625)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fence with a pre-fabricated, modular and staggered sectional design," said an inventor, from Huntington Beach, Calif., "so I invented the CENTURION FENCE. My design would prevent tilting or bending of the fence installation over time in all weather conditions."

The invention provides an improved design for a pre-fabricated fence system. In doing so, it reduces the likelihood of the fence tilting or bending over time. It also eliminates the complex, multiple steps required of traditional fence products, and it offers added privacy. The invention features a functional and attractive design that is easy to install so it is ideal for landowners, homeowners, commercial business owners, fence installation companies, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

