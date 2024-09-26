First Bank Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) invites participation in a call to discuss the Company's and operating performance during its third quarter ending on September 30, 2024.



Event: Conference Call – Third Quarter 2024 When: Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Access: Conference Call Dial-In: (800) 715-9871 (toll free) Conference Call Access Code: 1578641

Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew L. Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer, Peter J. Cahill, Chief Lending Officer, and Darleen Gillespie, Chief Retail Banking Officer will provide an overview of third quarter 2024 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen to thirty minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company's third quarter results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 and will also be available in the“Investor Relations” section of the Company's website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company's website,

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 26 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, Williamstown, and Morristown, New Jersey, Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, West Chester, Paoli, Malvern, Coventry, Devon, Lionville, Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, and Palm Beach, Florida. With $3.62 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses mainly throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol“FRBA”.

Contact

Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and CFO

(609) 643-0058, ...