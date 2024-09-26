(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 31.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 32.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 58.6 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Alpek S.A.B., Bombay Dyeing, China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Group), Diyou Fibre, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Huvis Corporation, Indorama Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd, Toray Industries Inc., XINDA Corp, and others. Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Polyester Staple Fiber Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Solid, Hollow), By Origin (Virgin, Recycled, Blend of Virgin & Recycled), By End-user (Apparel, Automotive, Home Furnishing, Filtration, Construction, Personal Care & Hygiene, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Polyester Staple Fiber Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 31.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 32.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 58.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market @ Polyester Staple Fiber Market: Overview Polyester staple fiber (PSF) is a synthetic fiber made from polyester polymer. It is produced through a process called melt spinning, where polyester chips are melted and extruded through spinnerets to form long continuous fibers. These fibers are then cut into shorter lengths to create staple fibers, which typically range from a few millimeters to several centimeters in length. PSF is valued for its versatility, durability, and affordability, making it a popular choice in various industries. In the textile and apparel sector, PSF is widely used in the production of clothing, home textiles, and industrial textiles. It can be blended with natural fibers like cotton or wool to enhance properties such as strength, wrinkle resistance, and color retention. PSF is also utilized in non-woven fabrics for applications such as hygiene products, automotive interiors, and filtration materials. In addition to textiles, PSF finds applications in other industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging. In the automotive sector, PSF is used in interior components like seat upholstery, carpets, and insulation materials due to its durability and resistance to abrasion. In construction, PSF is employed in products like geotextiles, roofing materials, and thermal insulation. PSF is also used in packaging materials such as polyester staple fiberfill for pillows, cushions, and mattresses. Moreover, PSF can be recycled and used to produce recycled polyester staple fiber, offering a sustainable alternative to virgin polyester. With increasing awareness of environmental issues and demand for eco-friendly products, recycled PSF is gaining traction in various industries, contributing to the circular economy. Request a Customized Copy of the Polyester Staple Fiber Market Report @ By type, Solid Polyester Staple Fiber segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Solid polyester staple fiber (PSF) refers to a type of synthetic fiber made from polyester polymer that has a uniform and consistent composition throughout its structure. By application, the Apparel segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Apparel refers to clothing items or garments worn by individuals for practical, social, cultural, or aesthetic reasons. It encompasses a wide range of items, including shirts, pants, dresses, skirts, jackets, suits, and accessories such as hats, scarves, and gloves. North America is one of the wealthiest regions globally, with a highly developed industrial and service-based economy. The United States, in particular, boasts the world's largest economy, driven by sectors such as technology, finance, manufacturing, and agriculture. Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Limited is an Indian textile company headquartered in Mumbai, India. It operates as a subsidiary of the Wadia Group and is one of India's largest producers of textiles. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 32.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 58.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 31.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.7% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/979ed338-4456-4c9b-8236-d1cdb21808d7/global-polyester-staple-fiber-market-2024-2033-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market 2024–2033 (By Billion).png" width="668" />

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Polyester Staple Fiber market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenarios of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Polyester Staple Fiber industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:





What is the size of the Polyester Staple Fiber market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Polyester Staple Fiber market forward?

What are the Polyester Staple Fiber Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Polyester Staple Fiber Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Polyester Staple Fiber market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Polyester Staple Fiber Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Polyester Staple Fiber market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Polyester Staple Fiber market in 2023 with a market share of 40.5% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America propels the polyester staple fiber market through a combination of factors that capitalize on its robust industrial infrastructure, innovative technologies, and consumer demand.

The region's textile and apparel industry, particularly in the United States and Mexico, serves as a significant driver for polyester staple fiber consumption. Polyester staple fiber, known for its versatility, durability, and affordability, is widely used in the production of clothing, home textiles, and industrial applications.

Moreover, North America's dominance in the automotive and construction sectors further fuels demand for polyester staple fiber, which finds applications in interior upholstery, carpets, insulation, and non-woven fabrics.

Additionally, technological advancements and research investments in materials science enhance the quality and performance of polyester staple fiber, catering to evolving consumer preferences for sustainable and eco-friendly products.

The region's strategic geographical location facilitates trade and logistics, enabling efficient supply chain management and market penetration both domestically and internationally. Furthermore, initiatives promoting recycling and circular economy principles drive the adoption of recycled polyester staple fiber, aligning with growing environmental consciousness among consumers and businesses.

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5330b1c0-908d-47b2-9160-7d73cdd767ad/global-polyester-staple-fiber-market-2024-2033-by-type-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market 2024–2033 (By Type).png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Polyester Staple Fiber Market :



Alpek S.A.B.

Bombay Dyeing

China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Group)

Diyou Fibre

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Huvis Corporation

Indorama Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd

Toray Industries Inc.

XINDA Corp Others

The Polyester Staple Fiber Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Solid



Semi-dull Optical White



Bright Optical White



Black Dope Dyed



Colored Dope Dyed

Others Hollow

By Origin



Virgin

Recycled Blend of Virgin & Recycled

By End-user



Apparel

Automotive

Home Furnishing

Filtration

Construction

Personal Care & Hygiene Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

This Polyester Staple Fiber Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions .



Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Polyester Staple Fiber Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Polyester Staple Fiber Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Polyester Staple Fiber Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Polyester Staple Fiber Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Polyester Staple Fiber Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Polyester Staple Fiber Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Polyester Staple Fiber Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Polyester Staple Fiber Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Polyester Staple Fiber Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Polyester Staple Fiber Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Polyester Staple Fiber Market Report



Polyester Staple Fiber Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Polyester Staple Fiber Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions. Polyester Staple Fiber Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Polyester Staple Fiber market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Polyester Staple Fiber market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Polyester Staple Fiber market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?



Participants and stakeholders worldwide Polyester Staple Fiber market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Polyester Staple Fiber industry.

Managers in the Polyester Staple Fiber sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Polyester Staple Fiber market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Polyester Staple Fiber products' market trends. Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

