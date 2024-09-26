Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Article Of Footwear (NPL-602)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an article of footwear that would feel like you are walking on a cloud," said an inventor, from Naples, Fla., "so I invented the AIR GLIDE. My design would also relieve foot, leg, hip, and back discomfort associated with standing, walking, or running."

The invention provides an improved design for shoes. In doing so, it offers added cushioning. As a result, it increases comfort for the wearer's feet. It also helps reduce soreness within the feet, back, legs, hips, etc. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NPL-602, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED