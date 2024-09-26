Lap Of Love Sponsors 10Th Annual Not One More Vet Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lap of Love is a proud supporter of Not One More Vet and is their title sponsor for the 10th annual Not One More Vet Gala on October 5, 2024 in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lap of Love, a leading provider of in-home, end-of-life care for pets is honored to be the title sponsor for the Not One More Vet (NOMV) Gala, taking place on October 5, 2024 in Chicago. This event connects veterinary professionals, experts, and advocates who aim to raise awareness and support for mental health initiatives within the veterinary profession."NOMV is honored to partner with Lap of Love as we work to transform the wellbeing and mental health of the veterinary community,” says Executive Director Gigi Tsontos.“Their commitment to wellbeing expands beyond their team, supporting the entire profession.”NOMV is celebrating a decade of work to elevate wellbeing in the veterinary industry. Lap of Love is proud to contribute to this cause as title sponsor. Founded by Dr. Dani McVety, Lap of Love has long been a pioneer in compassionate veterinary care; this partnership with NOMV underscores Lap of Love's commitment to supporting veterinarians and addressing industry challenges."We are incredibly proud to support Not One More Vet in their mission to promote mental health awareness and provide essential resources to the veterinary community," said Dr. Dani McVety, Founder and CEO of Lap of Love. "Veterinary professionals dedicate their lives to caring for animals, and it's crucial that we care for them in return."For more information about the Not One More Vet Gala , please visit nomv/gala.About Lap of LoveLap of Love is the nation's leading provider of in-home, veterinary hospice, euthanasia, telehospice, and pet loss support services. Founded in 2009 by Dr. Dani McVety, Lap of Love has grown into the largest network of veterinarians exclusively dedicated to in-home, end-of-life veterinary care, comprising over 375 veterinarians helping pet families in 39 states. Their mission is to honor the profound human-animal bond by empowering pet owners with the resources to make informed decisions about their pets' end-of-life care. For more information, visit LapofLove.About Not One More VetNot One More Vet (NOMV) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterinary professionals through mental health resources, education, and advocacy. NOMV's mission is to transform mental wellness within the profession so that veterinary professionals can thrive, personally and professionally. For more information, visit

