Helmsley Spear Announces New Lease With Express Printing Copy At 269 West 39Th Street, A Prime West Midtown Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

269 W 39th Street

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Helmsley Spear, LLC, America's oldest continuously operating firm founded in 1866, is pleased to announce that the firm has represented Express Printing Copy, an established New York City printing firm, in a West Midtown, Manhattan location. The space covers 800 square feet of rentable square feet. The announcement was made by Kent M. Swig, President of Helmsley Spear, LLC.Helmsley Spear's Showket Ahamed, Associate Broker, represented the tenant, Express Printing Copy in this transaction. The company signed a lease for a term of five years with a five-year option to renew. 260 West 39th Street is a boutique mixed-use office building strategically located on West 39th Street, with excellent transportation access to both the Port Authority Bus Terminal, and Penn Station. The landlord, 269 West 39th Street LLC was represented in this transaction by Christopher N . Okada, Alex Fleischman and Avery Reavill of Okada & Company. The asking rent for the space was $85 per square foot.“I am proud to represent Express Printing Copy in this lease at an excellent location which will enable the company to grow and prosper in the years to come,” said Showket Ahamed.About Helmsley SpearSince 1866, Helmsley Spear has been a leader in commercial real estate creating legendary deals that are the cornerstones of the real estate industry, and is the oldest, continually operating real estate firm in America. Evolving from a real estate appraisal company to a full-service firm providing highly-skilled, professional performance and bottom-line profitability for its clients, Helmsley Spear provides property owners and users of real estate with a full array of services including: office and retail leasing; property and asset management; capital advisory services; investment sales and financing; project development and construction management; preventative maintenance and engineering; insurance services and appraisal. Helmsley Spear is independently owned and operated with offices in New York and San Francisco.

Alan J. Segan

A J Segan Consulting

+1 917-886-9812

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.