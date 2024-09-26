Vicky Kaushal Channels His Inner SRK In The Gym

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Vicky Kaushal took to his social and shared a heartwarming glimpse of him channeling his inner SRK.

The 'Masaan' took to his Instagram and shared a post from his workout session but with an added twist that portrays Vicky's adorable side in the video.

He captioned the video post,“Pookie da workout” (with a smile, kiss and muscle emoji).

The video starts with Vicky standing up and doing some slow moves on the song 'Dekha Tainu' as he keeps his hands on his heart and gives a gentle while his trainer calls him back for the workout.

In the next shot, Vicky flexes his arms while having a smile on his face and the song continues in the background. Later, as soon as the song hits its core part Vicky starts shaking his leg and dancing to the beats with all the love and joy.

Soon after Vicky's heartwarming post surfaced online, fans and celebrities took to his comments section and praised the actor for showing his adorable avatar but what took everyone's attention was the comment of Rajkummar Rao on his post.

He wrote, "Vicky ka Ye wala Video bahut kamaal hai. Chhaa (Va) rahe ho sab jagah bhai" with face emoji."

On which the 'Zubaan' actor wrote, "Bicky Pleej!!! Love you bhai" (with kissing emoji).

A fan wrote, "Heartthrob to an entire nation and people beyond!!"

For the unversed, the song is from the 2024 romantic-drama film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

On the work front, Vicky is all geared up for his historical epic“Chhava“ directed by Laxman Utekar.

In the movie, Vicky will be essaying the role of Maratha emperor Sambhaji, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.“Chhava” also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta.

The film is all set to hit the theaters in a brutal clash with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer- 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' helmed by director Sukumar.

