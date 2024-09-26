Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Smoke/Fire Detection System (NPL-510)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I wanted to create an improvement for wireless smoke/fire detectors to increase safety and protection," said an inventor, from Labelle, Fla., "so I invented the SAFE OUT. My design would offer effective alert features to assist in exiting the home or building, and it would turn off the main electrical power including appliances, equipment, and lighting to help slow the spread of fire."

The patent-pending invention provides a smart smoke/fire detection system. In doing so, it ensures the main electrical utility power is shut off to help slow the spread of any fire. It also offers distinctive alerts for directing occupants out of the building. As a result, it increases safety. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NPL-510, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

