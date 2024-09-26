Survey Finds Members Are Only At The Halfway Point On Advancing Their Reconciliation Training

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A survey commissioned by the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources BC & Yukon (CPHR BC & Yukon), undertaken by IRP Consulting (IRP) who are experts in indigenous matters, shows that a majority of HR professionals in BC indicate that their organizations have a significant amount of work to do as far providing reconciliation training to their employees.

When asked where their organizations are on their reconciliation journey, HR Leads rated their organizations as being at a 5 out of 10.

And when asked what they have undertaken specifically to date, the top responses were tied between two themes: implementing and utilizing land acknowledgements; and providing, participating in, and mandating training opportunities focused on the history of Indigenous people in Canada, reconciliation, and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“While these findings are encouraging, there is a lot more work to do,” said Anthony Ariganello, FCPHR, CEO, CPHR BC & Yukon.“One of the objectives of undertaking this survey was to gauge where our members are at, so that we, as the representative organization for HR, can determine what we need to offer to members moving forward, so they can continue on the reconciliation journey in a sustainable and engaged manner.”

CPHR BC & Yukon has already offered several introductory training sessions on reconciliation in addition to establishing a Community of Practice for Indigenous Organizations as well as focusing on reconciliation in the Fall issue of its PeopleTalk Magazine.

When asked about what barriers, if any, exist within their respective organizations that are limiting the implementation of reconciliation training, responses ranged from time constraints, cost of training, and resource limitations, to lack of leadership buy-in, staff resistance, and uncertainty about where to start, just to name a few.

Furthermore, when polled on what areas of reconciliation would be of most interest, respondents overwhelmingly indicated that they need help knowing where to start as well as what best practices to employ.

“The findings indicate that despite the growing focus on indigenous matters following the issuance of the Truth & Reconciliation report, organizations are still looking for guidance and expertise on how best to incorporate ongoing reconciliation training within their organizations,” said Davida Wood of IRP Consulting.

“We have heard from our members that they want more reconciliation training, that they want more resources, and they want to be informed about and implement best practices and this is where we will focus our efforts at CPHR BC & Yukon,” added Ariganello.

Building and maintaining relationships and partnerships with Indigenous organizations are important to organizations, along with having land declaration statements in place.

Another significant area noted by respondents was the need for HR processes to account for Indigenous hires, as well as the development of committees focused on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), anti-racism, or Indigenous inclusion within their organizations. Respondents also highlighted their organizations' recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30 and hosting events and educational sessions on that day.

About CPHR BC & Yukon

CPHR BC & Yukon is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the HR profession through education, advocacy, awareness, and professional development opportunities. Established in 1942, the association is the Voice of the HR Profession with a mandate to enhance the profession and advance member value. The organization provides leadership to more than 8,000 members and is both a founding member of the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources of Canada (CPHR Canada) and the exclusive grantor of the Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) designation in British Columbia and the Yukon.

About IRP

Based in the Yukon Territory, IRP Consulting (IRP) is an Indigenous owned business founded by Davida Wood, from the Teslin Tlingit Council and member of the Kùkhhittàn clan, and Tosh Southwick, a Kluane First Nation citizen and part of the wolf clan. IRP works with Indigenous, Federal and Territorial governments, organizations, private sector business and individuals to support Indigenous self-determination and amplify reconciliation efforts that support Nation building. Anchored in First Nation ways of knowing, being and doing, and with decades of experience creating spaces for transformational work to occur, they have built a distinct reputation for working with organizations and Indigenous communities to design and implement projects that move the bar on reconciliation forward.

