ABC Arbitrage Release Of The Interim Financial Report As Of June 30, 2024


9/26/2024 12:16:53 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ABC arbitrage announces that as of today its financial report for the first half of 2024 has been publicly released and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document includes the following parts:

  • The half-year activity report
  • The consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2024
  • The statutory auditors' report
  • Statement by the person responsible for the financial report

The annual financial report can be consulted on the Group website at: abc-arbitrage.co , in the "Shareholders " page, heading Financial information / Financial report .


Contacts :
Relations actionnaires : ...
Relations presse: VERBATEE / ... 		EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B
ISIN : FR0004040608
Reuters BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP

