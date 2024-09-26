ABC Arbitrage Release Of The Interim Financial Report As Of June 30, 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ABC arbitrage announces that as of today its financial report for the first half of 2024 has been publicly released and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
This document includes the following parts:
The half-year activity report The consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2024 The statutory auditors' report Statement by the person responsible for the financial report
The annual financial report can be consulted on the Group website at: abc-arbitrage.co , in the "Shareholders " page, heading Financial information / Financial report .
