DIAGNOS Announces Voting Results Of Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROSSARD, Quebec, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIAGNOS (“DIAGNOS” or the“Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a pioneer in early detection of critical issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of held on September 25, 2024.



Election of directors

The following directors were elected to hold office until the closing of the next annual meeting of the shareholders; Mr. André Larente, Mr. Francis Bellido, Mr. Robert Dunn, Mr. Michael Braeuel and Mr. Philippe Couillard.

Appointment of auditor

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year.

Amendment to the stock option plan

The shareholders of the Corporation approved a special resolution pursuant to which the maximum number of common shares of the Corporation that may be issued under the stock option plan (the“Plan”) be set at 12,200,000, representing an increase of 2,000,000 common shares.

Some of the provisions of the Plan were amended to comply with the current version of Policy 4.4 of the TSX Venture exchange. Please refer to the 2024 Management Information Circular of the Corporation available on Sedar+ for the updated version of the Plan.

The amendments to the Plan remain subject to the TSX Venture acceptance.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA's image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.



Additional information is available at and .

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publically update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Mr. Marc-André Massue, CFO and Secretary DIAGNOS Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 235