Announcing The 2024 E-ATP Conference: Assessing Tomorrow: Shaping The Future Together

- William G. Harris, CEO of ATPWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The European Association of Test Publishers (E-ATP ) will host its 2024 conference at the Hilton Berlin.Recognized as a leading forum in Europe for professionals in educational and professional testing, the event brings together a global community of experts to discuss key trends and developments in assessment.This year's theme emphasizes the role of the human element in the evolving landscape of assessment technology. The focus will be on ensuring that advancements in testing are guided by principles of empathy, fairness, and inclusivity. The aim is to explore how assessments can be designed not only to be innovative but also accessible and equitable for diverse learners and professionals.The conference will feature presentations, interactive sessions, and keynote speeches from thought leaders in the field. Delegates will have the chance to engage with cutting-edge research and practice in assessment, with opportunities for networking and collaboration throughout the event.A highlight of this year's program will be the opening keynote,“AI Changes Everything,” delivered by Donald Clark, CEO of Wildfire Learning. Clark, an experienced leader in learning technology and AI, will examine the impact of artificial intelligence on education and workplace learning, presenting data on AI adoption and its implications for how we learn and work. His talk will offer both practical insights and critical reflection on the intersection of technology and education.G Harris, CEO of ATP, shares, "we are at the dawn of a technologically inspired transformation of assessment and learning. Europe ATP's conference is the perfect place to explore how change in our global community unfolds."The E-ATP conference is designed for organizations and individuals involved in assessment, whether in education, industry, or professional development. It provides a platform for dialogue, learning, and engagement with the latest tools, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of assessment.Registration , sponsorship opportunities, and the full conference program are available on the official conference website:Europe-ATP (E-ATP) is the Regional Organisation of the Global Association of Test Publishers which is dedicated to advancing equity, integrity, and learning through assessment in Europe.

