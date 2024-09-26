(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Parental Control Software Market

Rise in regulations to standardize digital content for children's safety is driving the parental control software growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, " The Global Parental Control Software Market Size Reach USD 4.3 billion by 2031, Growing with 13% CAGR". The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global parental control software market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13% from 2021 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 230 Pages) at:The rise in government regulations to standardize digital content for children's safety, increase in social media usage and exposure to internet content among children, and growing penetration of personal device access for kids are the major factors driving the growth of the global parental control software market.The parental control software market is segmented on the basis of platform, deployment mode and application. By platform, it is segmented into android, iOS and windows. By deployment mode, it is segmented into on-premises and cloud. By application, it is segmented into residential and educational institutes. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:By deployment mode, the on-premise segment contributed more than half of the global parental control software market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the cloud segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 15.3% throughout the forecast period.By application, the residential segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than half of the global parental control software market revenue. However, the educational institutes segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global parental control software market revenue. However, Asia-Pacific would simultaneously showcase the fastest CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031.The key market players analyzed in the global parental control software market report include AO Kaspersky Lab, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google LLC, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft, Mobile Fence, SafeDNS, Inc., SentryPC and Verizon.Inquiry Before Buying:Key findings of the study● By deployment mode, the on-premise segment led the parental control software market in terms of revenue in 2021.● By platform, android segment registered highest growth rate in parental control software market analysis during the forecast period.● By application, the residential segment accounted for the highest parental control software market share in 2021.● By region, the North America region accounted for the highest parental control software market share in 2021.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

