Aisles Unveils Groundbreaking ALERT Argus III Update: Transforming School Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aisles , a pioneer in AI technology, has introduced a major advancement to its school safety with the release of the ALERT Argus III update. This new version revolutionizes school security and communication, providing parents and educational institutions with state-of-the-art tools to ensure student safety throughout the school day.Real-Time Monitoring for ParentsWith the Argus III upgrade, parents using the Aisles app can now track their children in real time during school hours. This continuous visual monitoring feature gives parents peace of mind, knowing they can check on their child's safety at any moment.In addition, all student interactions are securely stored in a cloud-based system, accessible only to authorized personnel in emergency situations. This balance between privacy and security makes Argus III one of the most secure solutions available.SIGN Technology: Enhancing InclusivityAisles continues its dedication to inclusivity with the integration of SIGN technology in Argus III. This feature supports students who rely on sign language, fostering a more inclusive environment. By incorporating sign language interpretation into the safety system, Aisles ensures that all students, regardless of communication needs, are supported.Priority Access for Schools with a History of TragedyIn a compassionate initiative, Aisles is offering early access to schools that have experienced tragedies. These institutions will be the first to implement the Argus III upgrade, emphasizing Aisles' commitment to fostering safer, more supportive learning environments nationwide.Enhanced 1080p Camera and Improved User ExperienceThe Argus III update also delivers substantial technical upgrades, including enhanced camera performance with smooth streaming and crisp 1080p video quality. Parents and school administrators will experience sharper, more reliable visuals, improving the effectiveness of real-time monitoring.Setting New Standards in School SecurityAs concerns about school safety continue to grow, Aisles' ALERT system is raising the bar in the industry. With features like real-time monitoring, secure cloud storage, sign language support, and priority access for schools in need, Argus III is positioning itself as the future of AI-powered security in educational settings.

Ignacio Rosales

Aisles

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.