Colorful Array Of Murano Glass From Celebrated Author & Collector Leslie Pina Comes To Auction In Palm Beach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Selected pieces from Leslie & Ramon Pina's glass collection. The Dino Martens“Oriente” vase debuted on the cover of“Fifties Glass,” one of Dr. Pina's most noteworthy publications.

From satiny, modern jewel tones to intricate filigree in ethereal pastels, 322 lots of Murano glass feature at Palm Beach Modern Auctions on Oct. 5

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hundreds of specimens of Murano glass fill the display cases at Palm Beach Modern Auctions , awaiting what is expected to be competitive bidding from art glass enthusiasts. Well-known for their passion for the topic, glass collectors look for documented, flawless pieces and complicated techniques from important artists, made before the time of reproductions. This collection from the archives of Cleveland-area author Dr. Leslie Pina checks all those boxes.

“If this sale had happened when I was opening my gallery 30 years ago, I'd have absolutely jumped on it,” says Wade Terwilliger, co-owner at Palm Beach Modern Auctions.“This is an opportunity for someone to own a substantial, vetted collection in one swoop, or to obtain specific pieces featuring sought-after forms or techniques. I put a lot of thought into that when lotting everything out, to serve the needs of both sorts of collectors.”

The Murano Glass Collection of Leslie & Ramon Pina auction begins at noon ET on Saturday, October 5. The saleroom is open to the public, with light refreshments offered. Online, phone and absentee bids are also welcome. Doors will be open for preview Monday through Friday from 10:00 am-5:00 pm and beginning at 9:00 am on auction day. High-resolution photos, video and Facetime preview appointments are available on request.

Palm Beach Modern Auctions is a boutique auction house specializing in modern and contemporary art, pop culture, design, luxury, and decorative objects. The saleroom, exhibition space, and retail gallery are located at 1217 N. Dixie Hwy., Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460. For more information, visit , email ..., or call 561.586.5500.

