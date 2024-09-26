(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VEJLE, DENMARK, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dermatech-Group Academy named Northern Europe's best academy for the fourth consecutive year: A leading educational institution in the beauty industry in EuropeFounded by the renowned Aleksandra Kjaersfeldt, Dermatech-Group Academy has achieved a position as one of Europe's most respected beauty and cosmetology training centres.The Academy offers a comprehensive range of CPD-certified programmes that include non-invasive mesotherapy, permanent makeup (PMU), Lash & Brow, tattoo and PMU removal and hygiene courses. These programmes are internationally recognised for their high standards and rigorous focus on professional Dermatech-Group Academy courses are offered through the two central platforms, PMU-Line and Mesoskinline, and attract professionals from all over Europe seeking education or training at the highest level.The Academy's courses and programmes are also offered in over 40 countries outside Denmark through an extensive network of international partners, confirming its global recognition.Named Northern Europe's best academy four years in a rowFor the fourth consecutive year, Dermatech-Group has been honoured as Northern Europe's best and most serious academy in the beauty industry. This prestigious award underlines the academy's ongoing commitment to delivering programmes that meet the highest international standards and meet the industry's demands for both innovation and excellence.Aleksandra Kjaersfeldt: A globally recognised pioneerAleksandra Kjaersfeldt has achieved significant recognition, not only in Denmark where she is Vice President of the Danish Cosmetic Tattooists & Cosmetic Practitioners & Training Centres Association, but worldwide, for her visionary approach to the beauty industry. Her ability to develop groundbreaking products and treatment methods has cemented her position as one of the most influential personalities in the beauty industry. Her work with Dermatech-Group has helped shape new global standards in both product development and treatment protocols.Europe's leading academy for training PMU artists and cosmetic tattooistsThe Dermatech-Group Academy is also the leading training institution in Europe for PMU artists and cosmetic tattooists. The Academy's PMU courses are renowned for their in-depth theoretical content and practical training, ensuring that students master the latest techniques and achieve unrivalled professional competence. Dermatech-Group provides the industry with highly qualified professionals who are equipped to meet the high demands of the market.Two new revolutionary courses: No medical background requiredDermatech-Group has just launched two ground-breaking courses that give beauty professionals access to advanced treatment methods without the need for a medical or nursing degree:1.Meso BOTO Xtreme Masterclass - This course offers a revolutionary treatment method that mimics the effects of Botox without the need for injections. The course combines extensive theoretical online learning with practical training at the Academy's training centre.2.Meso Face Reshape Advanced Skin Rejuvenation Course - This advanced course focuses on facial contouring (facelift) and skin rejuvenation via non-invasive (non-surgical) techniques and provides participants with a combination of theoretical knowledge and practical training.Dermatech-Group Academy's commitment to excellenceUnder the leadership of Aleksandra Kjaersfeldt, the Dermatech-Group Academy has consistently set a new standard for beauty education. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, the academy offers exceptional training programmes that are accessible to professionals around the world. The courses are carefully designed to ensure that participants acquire the necessary knowledge and practical experience to deliver treatments at the highest level.International awards and recognitionsOver the years, Dermatech-Group has received numerous prestigious international awards recognising their contribution to the beauty industry and underlining the Academy's position as a global leader in professional education.For more information about courses and certifications visit:.PMU Line.MesoskinlineContact: Dermatech-Group AkademiPhone: 40 68 11 08Email: ...Web: -

