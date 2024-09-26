(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elevator and Escalator in APAC 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to witness substantial growth in the elevator and escalator market, with projections estimating an increase of USD 11.1 billion over the period of 2023-2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.48%.

This market expansion is fueled by several key factors including the surge in high-speed metro projects, heightened government investments in infrastructure, and the rise of smart city developments throughout the region.

Segmentation Overview

The market is evaluated through distinct segments, typified by end-user categories which include residential and non-residential sectors, and by product types such as elevators and escalators. Geographical analysis delves into the entire Asia-Pacific landscape, ensuring a comprehensive regional assessment.

Emergent Trends

The forecast period is expected to see an increased influence of smart cities as a pivotal growth driver for the elevator and escalator market. In addition to this, the emergence of energy-efficient elevators and the introduction of smart elevators are anticipated to fuel market demand further.

Vendor Analysis and Market Prospects

A rigorous analysis of the market's competitive landscape unveils strategies for clients to enhance their market stance. As part of the evaluation, the market analysis underscores the operations of several leading vendors.

Moreover, the report offers insights on upcoming trends and challenges that could shape the market's trajectory - empowering businesses to strategize and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Companies Profiled:



Doppelmayr Seilbahnen

EITA Elevator M Sdn. Bhd

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Glarie Elevator Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

IFE Elevators Co. Ltd

KONE Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

OTIS Worldwide Corp.

Schindler Holding Ltd.

Sicher Elevator Co. Ltd.

Sigma Elevator Co.

Stannah Group of Co.

Sunlong Elevator Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Diao Elevator Co. Ltd.

Syney Electric Co. Ltd.

thyssenkrupp

Toshiba Corp. Yuanda China Holdings Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Elevator And Escalator Market in APAC 2018 - 2022

4.2 End-user segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Product segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Elevator - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Escalator - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Competitive Analysis

