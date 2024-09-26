Helixbeat Appoints Shatakshi Tripathi As VP Of Marketing To Drive Global Brand Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Helixbeat, a leading global provider of solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Shatakshi Tripathi as Vice President of Marketing. Shatakshi will spearhead Helixbeat's global marketing strategy, brand positioning, and communications as the company continues its rapid expansion across multiple sectors, including healthcare, HR, and solutions.

With over a decade of experience in global marketing and brand leadership, Shatakshi most recently served as the CEO of Confused Genius, a creative marketing agency acquired by Helixbeat. An alumna of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Indore, Shatakshi's deep understanding of marketing dynamics, coupled with her proven leadership in scaling brands, will be instrumental in driving Helixbeat's growth and strengthening its presence across international markets.

"Helixbeat is at a pivotal point in its growth, and we're thrilled to welcome Shatakshi to the team," said Shan Kumar, CEO of Helixbeat. "Her expertise in building impactful, customer-centric marketing initiatives, along with her experience as CEO of Confused Genius, positions her perfectly to elevate our global brand."

At Confused Genius, Shatakshi led the agency to new heights, delivering creative marketing strategies and campaigns for numerous global clients. Her appointment highlights Helixbeat's commitment to enhancing its global marketing capabilities and advancing its leadership position within the technology and services landscape.

"I am excited to join Helixbeat during such a transformative phase," said Shatakshi Tripathi. "I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation and using innovative marketing strategies to drive brand growth, expand our global reach, and deliver value to our clients."

As Helixbeat expands its offerings and global footprint, Shatakshi's leadership will be key in solidifying the company's position as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide, helping them leverage cutting-edge technology solutions.

For more information about Helixbeat and its solutions, visit .

About Helixbeat: Helixbeat is a pioneering company dedicated to transforming the fields of healthcare and human capital management through innovative products and comprehensive IT and marketing services. Our solutions are designed to improve patient outcomes, streamline healthcare operations, and enhance workforce management. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of industry needs, Helixbeat delivers exceptional value to clients and partners across the globe.

Sapna Borasi

Helixbeat

+1 203-658-6550

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.