Clarke Auction Gallery Presents Fine Art Work From The Estate Of Bertha Saunders

Lot 51: Gustave Loiseau

Lot 250: MATAZO KAYAMA

Bertha Saunders and David Rockefeller

October 6th at 10AM

LARCHMONT, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clarke Auction is pleased to include in the October sale several fine artworks from the property of the estate of Bertha Saunders (1926-2023). Ms. Saunders was the curator for the David & Peggy Collection for over 35 years and worked in her role preserving, acquiring, and facilitating the display of the collection until the age of 90. Fine art highlights from her collection include several waterway view paintings by noted American artists such as Robert Pearson's 'Governor's Island, New York' painted in 1875, William Bradford 'Rainbow Over the Arctic', and Hermann Herzog, 'Sognefjord, Hardanger, Norway'. Another fine art highlight from the collection is the painting 'Saules au bord L'Oise' by the French artist Gustave Loiseau (1865-1935). Included in the Asian portion of the sale is an oil and gouache on paper titled 'Crow' by the Japanese artist Matazo Kayama (1927-2004).Other fine art worth mentioning is a vibrant still life titled 'Les Fleurs' by the Vietnamese/French artist Le Pho (1907-2001) which will be included in the forthcoming catalogue raisonne being prepared by the Findlay Institute. A watercolor and gouache by Jean Dufy (1888-1964) titled 'Parade Equeste' with certification from Jacques Bailly. A complete 1971 portfolio of Salvador Dali's (1904-1989) 'Memories of Surrealism'. And two works by the Egyptian artist Chat Avedissian (1951-2018) depicting the 'The Lady of Arabic Song' Umm Kulthum and 'Empress Fawziyya'. A final highlight is the popular American artist Hunt Slonem (b. 1951) titled 'All Eyes' depicting a flurry of butterflies and parrots. Overall, there will be nearly a hundred fine artworks in this diverse section of the sale.The Spectacular Fine Art, Asian, Jewelry & Antiques Auction is October 6th starting at 10am EST and will be held live in our gallery located at 2372 Boston Post Road, Larchmont, NY 10538. In-house preview dates are Thursday, October 3rd - Saturday, October 5th from 12-6pm EST. You may set up phone or absentee bids at ClarkeNY or call us at 914-833-8336. Internet Bidding is available through Invaluable and Liveauctioneers

