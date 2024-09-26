Körber Set To Unveil 33,000 Square Foot Innovation Center In The Heart Of The DFW Metroplex

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2024

Körber, a leading global group headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their state-of-the-art Innovation Center in early October at their North American headquarters in Dallas, Texas. This cutting edge 33,000 square foot facility will showcase a full-scale, end-to-end setup of their advanced parcel and postal sortation handling equipment, trusted by the nation's largest multinational companies to efficiently sort and deliver commercial mail and packages to end customers.

Strategically located on Körber's Dallas site, which houses the company's engineering, manufacturing, and warehousing teams and facilities, the Körber Innovation Center will feature the latest machine hardware and software upgrades developed by their in-house experts. This is the first facility of its kind in North America for Körber's Business Area Supply Chain, marking a significant milestone in their expansion. It also marks an important step forward in the company's North American investment strategy, following Körber's recent expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in Dallas just last year, which included the addition of a panel shop and a state-of-the-art warehouse, along with the establishment and build out of an on-site engineering hub.

"The co-location of our Innovation Center with our engineering, manufacturing, and warehousing operations is a game changer for us. It allows us to fine-tune our machine hardware and software solutions more efficiently and demonstrate our latest innovations to our customers," said Ananta Islam, CEO and Region President, Parcel Logistics, Americas, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "Our North American clientele will now have the opportunity to experience our solutions firsthand here in Dallas, enabling us to tailor our comprehensive supply chain offerings to their unique needs," Islam added.

In addition to the showroom space, the Körber Innovation Center will also feature a sleek and modern conference area, equipped with the latest technology to provide in-depth product demonstrations for customers joining both in-person and remotely.

"Our Innovation Center is a pivotal component of our North American capabilities, showcasing how we can optimize our customers' supply chain operations right here in our backyard," said Lucas Watson, Chief Sales Officer, Parcel Logistics North America, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "From engineering to manufacturing the final product, we're able to meet our customers' unique needs, thanks to our comprehensive competencies here in the heart of Texas," Watson concluded.

