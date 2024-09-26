Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory For Allergy Sufferers (NJR-139)
Date
9/26/2024 11:46:42 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I suffer with allergies and associated infections, and I needed a better way to block allergens from entering and irritating my nose and eyes," said an inventor, from Belleville, N.J., "so I invented the O X I POLLUTION PROTECTOR. My design provides added protection and peace of mind, especially when venturing outdoors."
The patent-pending invention provides a protective barrier to prevent airborne allergens such as dust, pollen, and smoke from entering the eyes and nose. In doing so, it increases comfort. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical and convenient design that is easy to position and remove so it is ideal for individuals with allergies, individuals who work outside, etc.
The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NJR-139, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN26092024003732001241ID1108719641
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.