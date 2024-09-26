UK Holiday Accommodation Industry Market Research Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Holiday Accommodation in the UK - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The staycation trend after the Brexit vote has spurred demand for UK holiday accommodation. The weak pound has made the UK a more affordable holiday destination for international tourists, supporting industry revenue. Similarly, the devaluation of the pound has made foreign holidays more expensive for UK consumers, encouraging many to take domestic holidays instead.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks Barriers to Entry

MAJOR COMPANIES

Center Parcs (Holdings 1) Ltd

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

