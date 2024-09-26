Strengthening Hindu Unity Through Tribal Culture (IANS Analysis)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi: Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) inspired organisation recently organised its triennial workers' at Samalkha, Haryana. This three-day event witnessed the participation of around 2,000 VKA functionaries and workers from all over the country.

The RSS' Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat also attended the event and guided the organisation encouraging them to spread the work of VKA rapidly.

The gathering aimed to bring together volunteers working across India in remote tribal areas as well as urban centres, emphasising cultural preservation, national unity, and the empowerment of the tribal population.

Bharat has over 120 million tribal population, often referred to as Adivasis, Janjatis, or Scheduled Tribes. These communities have contributed significantly to India's cultural and historical legacy.

The connection between Indian culture and the natural landscapes of forests and mountains is profound, as sages and saints have traditionally drawn spiritual and social inspiration from these environments.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (ABVKA) was founded on December 26, 1952, by Shri Ramakant Keshav (Balasaheb) Deshpande, inspired by the renowned social worker Pujya Thakkar Bappa. Since its inception, ABVKA has been committed to the holistic development of Vanvasis, addressing their socio-economic and cultural needs while preserving their faith and traditions.

ABVKA's primary aim is to reaffirm the inseparable bond between Vanvasi society and India's broader cultural traditions. Over time, Vanvasi communities have experienced neglect, and the organisation seeks to counter this by promoting their comprehensive development. It strives to meet their essential needs, such as education and healthcare while emphasising the preservation of their rich cultural heritage.

A crucial aspect of the Ashram's mission is to bring the lesser-known history of Vanvasi's contributions to the forefront. Many Vanvasis played pivotal roles in India's freedom movement, yet their contributions remain largely unrecognized.

By illuminating this forgotten history, ABVKA instils a sense of pride and unity within these communities. The organisation believes that Vanvasi society's strength lies in its cultural and spiritual identity, which, when nurtured, empowers them to overcome adversities and thrive.

ABVKA's concept of development encompasses more than economic upliftment-it focuses on holistic progress. This includes fostering national unity, promoting good leadership, and encouraging organic development led by the Vanvasi communities themselves. The organisation acknowledges that the challenges faced by these communities are deep-rooted, and as such, it works patiently and diligently to bring about sustainable progress.

While ABVKA primarily operates in remote tribal areas, its influence extends to urban centres as well. The Ashram has units in over 400 cities and towns across Bharat, where volunteers gather resources and raise funds for Vanvasi welfare. This urban outreach has been essential to the organization's success, as volunteers from all walks of life contribute to various causes, ranging from education and healthcare to protecting the constitutional and legal rights of Vanvasis.

ABVKA adopts an integrated approach that addresses the unique needs of tribal communities, focusing on their overall well-being through:

Education: Providing access to quality education while preserving tribal languages, traditions, and knowledge.

Healthcare: Ensuring access to medical care, including traditional healing practices alongside modern medicine.

Economic Empowerment: Promoting sustainable livelihoods through skill development, agriculture, and small-scale industries that respect the environment and tribal ways of life.

Cultural Preservation: Protecting and promoting Vanvasi cultural heritage, arts, and rituals, ensuring they remain vibrant and respected within the broader national identity.

Social and Spiritual Development: Building community solidarity, leadership, and spiritual practices rooted in tribal traditions while promoting harmonious integration into mainstream society.

Celebrating forest culture

A defining feature of the triennial conference was the ritual performances by 70 tribes. On the second day of the event, September 21, they demonstrate their diverse worship traditions. Some tribes worship the Saakar (the visible form), while others revere the Nirakar (the formless).

This wide variety of worship traditions, which include nature, fire, water, and deities like Shiva and Ganesh, are integral to both Hindu Dharma and tribal and forest culture. These rituals, which often include bhajans, kirtans, and dances, highlight the collective spirit of worship-an essential characteristic of Vanvasi communities.

Through this cultural display, the tribals showcased the unity in diversity of Bharat's rich heritage. At a time when the nation is engaged in debates on faith, identity, and culture, this event sent a powerful message: the loss of faith leads to the erosion of culture, and with that, the loss of identity.

(The writer is an author and columnist. Her latest book is Blood in the Sea: The Dark History of Hindu Oppression in Goa)