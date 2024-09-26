Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Brake Adjustment Device For Mechanics (NJR-133)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional mechanic with over 25 years of experience. I was frustrated with the problematic sprocket-style adjustment mechanisms used to adjust drum brake pads," said an inventor, from Neptune,

N.J., "so I invented the SMART BRAKE ADJUSTMENT. My design would greatly simplify the task while avoiding unexpected damage."

The patent-pending invention provides improved adjustment of brake pads on drum brakes. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle associated with turning a sprocket-style mechanism. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it prevents the risk of locking, stripping, or breakage. The invention features an efficient and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for mechanics. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NJR-133, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

