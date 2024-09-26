U.S. Automotive Protection Films (Polyurethane, Polyethylene) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Automotive Protection Films Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Polyurethane, Polyethylene), By Application (Exterior, Interior), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. automotive protection films market size is estimated to reach USD 494.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% The growth of the U.S. automotive is the major factor expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The increasing vehicle production in the country is slated to have positive impacts on the overall product demand over the coming years.



The demand for polyurethane (PU) films in interior and exterior applications is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The product is widely used in door, floor, and instrument panels for superior moisture resistance.

The increasing use of paint and surface protection films for windows, rear-view mirrors, roof, bumpers, and lamp housings is expected to increase significantly, on account of improved optical clarity, and impact and moisture resistant properties of the material.

The industry is expected to witness the highest growth in the light commercial vehicles among end-use verticals, projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period in terms of revenue. The presence of key industry players such as Ford and General Motors in the country is expected to drive the overall product demand during the forecast period.

U.S. Automotive Protection Films Market Report Highlights

Polyurethane (PU) films accounted for the dominant market share with 54.6% in 2023 owing to their excellent chemical and mechanical stability which provides ideal resilience for automotive protection.

The exterior application secured the dominant share in 2023 owing to the rising emphasis of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on surface protection.

Light commercial vehicles (LCV) secured the dominant market share with 65.4% in 2023. This can be credited to the exponential growth of e-commerce which fuels the need for efficient last-mile delivery services. The key strategies adopted by the industry players include distribution agreements and acquisitions. For instance, XPEL Technologies announced the acquisition of Stratashield LLC, involved in the provision of installation services for automotive protection films. Companies Featured

3M

Specialty Coating Systems Inc.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

Choice Window Tint

Elite Auto Films

Star Shield Solutions

Tint Pro/Platinum Auto Wraps

Poli-Film America, Inc.

TEKRA, LLC. Midwest Clear Bra Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $374.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $494.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. U.S. Automotive Protection Films Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million) (Volume in Thousand Square Meters)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. U.S. Automotive Protection Films Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. U.S. Automotive Protection Films Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Automotive Protection Films Market: Material Movement Analysis, USD Million, Volume in Thousand Square Meters, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Polyethylene

4.4. Polyurethane

4.5. Others

Chapter 5. U.S. Automotive Protection Films Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Automotive Protection Films Market: Application Movement Analysis, USD Million, Volume in Thousand Square Meters, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Exterior

5.4. Interior

Chapter 6. U.S. Automotive Protection Films Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Automotive Protection Films Market: End Use Movement Analysis, USD Million, Volume in Thousand Square Meters, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Passenger Car

6.4. Light Commercial Vehicle

6.5. Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Participant's Overview

7.4.2. Financial Performance

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

