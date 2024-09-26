(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By Platform, By Frequency, By Architecture, By Design, By Application, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global very small aperture terminal (VSAT) market size was estimated at USD 2.88 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2030 VSAT is a satellite communication (SATCOM) using small dish antennas to transmit and receive data through satellite networks. The demand for very small aperture terminal is surging across various industries due to its ability to offer reliable, high-speed communication services to connect remote locations. Moreover, the growing demand for high-throughput satellite services and mobile VSAT solutions is expected to fuel market growth.



The convergence of IoT and M2M communication is anticipated to be a key driver propelling the growth of the very small aperture terminal market. The VSAT system is renowned for its robustness in satellite communication systems. It is crucial as organizations increasingly rely on IoT for automation and real-time data processing, thus stimulating market growth.

The growing demand for stable satellite communication solutions supports the market expansion. Companies heavily depend on VSAT to ensure dependable connectivity, particularly in underserved and rural areas. This ensures productivity and facilitates informed decision-making processes. Such widespread necessity is anticipated to fuel a gradual rise in the VSAT market.

In addition, the growing demand for VSAT systems at remote locations, such as oil and gas rigs, to transfer data and communicate from offshore locations is expected to support the market's growth. For instance, in January 2022, Nelco Ltd. secured a contract worth USD 400 million from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to provide satellite communication services at offshore locations. The project involves supplying, commissioning, and maintaining ONGC's dedicated VSAT-based network.

However, one of the primary barriers to entry into the very small aperture terminal market is the high initial investment. Deploying VSAT infrastructure may financially burden numerous firms, particularly smaller entities. This financial constraint hampers potential expansion efforts and dampens market adoption rates. Furthermore, regulatory issues represent another significant obstacle in the market landscape. Diverse locations may enforce distinct regulations, thereby complicating the deployment and operation of VSAT systems. The intricate nature of navigating these legal frameworks often entails substantial costs and time investments, leading several organizations to opt against investing in VSAT technology. This report addresses:

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

AsiaSatellite.co

Cobham Satcom

Echostar Corporation

ODN, Inc.

Singtel

Thuraya Telecommunications Company Viasat Inc. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global



