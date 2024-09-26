UREVO Cyberpad Treadmill Launched On Kickstarter For Office Wellness And Home Fitness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UREVO, an innovator in smart equipment, has launched a crowdfunding campaign for its new UREVO CyberPad Treadmill on Kickstarter . Designed as a fitness companion for home offices, living rooms, and small spaces, the UREVO CyberPad allows users to get an effective workout without leaving their desks, helping them stay active throughout the day.

UREVO CyberPad treadmills

"CyberPad Treadmill is your second personal office device besides laptop," said Vincent Wang, Brand Marketing Director of UREVO. "As someone who spends long hours at a desk, I understand how difficult it can be to stay active during the workday. This was the motivation behind the CyberPad Treadmill-to give users the ability to exercise without interrupting their workflow. We believe in enabling everyone to stay active, and we've worked hard to create a solution that makes this easier for everyone." Professional runners Sara Hall, Neely Spence Gracey and Andy Potts are also joining the launch campaign.

Compact Size, Stunning Design

The UREVO CyberPad Treadmill can be used while working, watching movies, or on its own. Thoughtfully designed for use under the desk or as a standalone treadmill, it fits well in shared or private offices and other small spaces.

With its motor positioned beneath the running deck, it features a full-track design while maintaining a compact footprint. In addition to its compact size, the CyberPad boasts a sleek, cyberpunk appearance. Its futuristic look is enhanced by trim LED edge lighting, which offers three unique lighting modes for increased visibility and a touch of personal flair.

Effective, Comfortable Workout

A good run starts with a solid foundation. The UREVO CyberPad delivers with its sturdy alloy frame, offering both stability and confidence with every step. The running deck features a 2:1 length-to-width ratio for an optimal running platform.

Powered by a brushless motor that reaches speeds of up to 4.0 miles per hour, the CyberPad provides a consistent workout every time. Its quiet operation ensures that it won't disturb coworkers or family members. For those seeking an extra challenge, the treadmill offers up to a 14% incline with nine elevation increments.

To enhance comfort, the UREVO CyberPad features the multidimensional Hivetech Shock Absorption System. With 10 vibration-dampening points inspired by vehicle suspension technology, the design minimizes joint impact. Additionally, the 5-layer running belt incorporates cellular shock-absorbing material to reduce vibrations by up to 50% compared to standard PVC material. When not in use, the embedded gravity sensor will automatically power down the UREVO CyberPad after 12 seconds.

Smart Performance Tracking

Users can track their performance during a run with the large LED display on the UREVO CyberPad, but the UREVO Smart Coach App takes personalization to the next level. It allows users to monitor key fitness metrics such as speed, distance, and calories burned on their smartphones and plan their next session. The app also connects users to community-based fitness challenges and offers personalized performance recommendations. To create a more immersive and engaging run, the UREVO CyberPad Treadmill offers various running modes and real-world city terrain maps.

Availability

The UREVO CyberPad is now available on Kickstarter starting from $349. The crowdfund campaign will run through September 26 and October 26, with the expected availability by December 2024.

About UREVO

UREVO believes in elevating the intelligence and convenience of home fitness and office wellness. Specializing in the research, development, design, and sales of cutting-edge smart fitness products, UREVO seamlessly integrates hardware, software, and content to deliver a holistic fitness experience.

