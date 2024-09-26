Remodel Health Debuts ICHRA+® Enterprise: Health Benefits For A New Era This Open Enrollment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Remodel , the #1 Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) provider for brokers, is proud to announce the launch of ICHRA+® Enterprise , a cutting-edge solution designed to give employers unparalleled control and flexibility in managing their health benefits while delivering a superior employee experience for groups with over 500 employees this open enrollment.

ICHRA+® Enterprise empowers employers to allocate untaxed dollars to employees, allowing them to choose individual health plans that best suit their personal needs. This model grants employees greater autonomy and provides employers with a flexible, cost-effective solution to manage health benefits.

"As businesses face increasing pressure to offer flexible, cost-effective health benefits, ICHRA+® Enterprise

stands out by combining advanced technology with personalized service," said Remodel Health CEO Austin Lehman. "We've designed ICHRA+® Enterprise to address the real-world challenges employers face today, offering them a comprehensive, scalable solution that adapts to their unique needs."

ICHRA+® Enterprise Key Differentiators:



Unmatched Service Excellence:

ICHRA+® Enterprise

is supported by a robust service team, including dedicated Account Managers who provide white-glove service and tailored guidance to ensure employers and employees receive expert support throughout the benefits process.

Seamless Integration Capabilities:

ICHRA+® Enterprise

is compatible with over-200 payroll and HRIS systems, simplifying the integration process and enabling HR teams to manage benefits efficiently while enhancing data accuracy and reducing administrative workload.

Integrated Shopping and Payment Solutions:

Employees can easily shop for and select health plans through an intuitive, in-app experience with personalized plan selection support. The integrated payment solutions, featuring AutoPay, streamline the process, allowing HR teams to focus on strategic tasks rather than manual processing.

Enhanced Administrative Features:

ICHRA+® Enterprise provides advanced tools for employers, including customizable budget strategies by employee class, in-app advisement scheduling, and more. With this product, we can effectively utilize a company's current HR system to seamlessly input data and generate the necessary reports for creating 1095-Cs. These features give HR teams the insights and control needed to manage benefits with precision and ease. Superior Compliance and Reporting:

The platform's sophisticated compliance and reporting features offer immediate access to critical information, helping CFOs and finance teams control costs and forecast future expenses.

"ICHRA+® Enterprise is not just a product-it's a comprehensive solution designed to meet the evolving demands of today's workforce," added Lehman. "By integrating advanced technology with our white-glove service, we're able to provide a truly superior option for employers that want to enhance their health benefits offerings and improve employee satisfaction."

As employers navigate the complexities of the modern health benefits landscape, ICHRA+® Enterprise from Remodel Health offers a powerful, adaptable solution that sets a new standard in the industry.

About Remodel Health:

Remodel Health is the expert guide for employers and brokers navigating the complexities of transitioning to ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement). With nearly a decade of experience in the individual health benefits space, our proprietary software and licensed health benefits experts deliver tailored solutions for businesses with 100 to 10,000 employees. Committed to best-in-class customer service, we provide hands-on support throughout the process, ensuring successful implementation and long-term success. Learn more about how we transform health benefits at remodelhealth .

