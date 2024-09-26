Inventhelp Inventors Develop Protective & Child-Friendly Tablet Case (NJR-130)
"We wanted to create a convenient and practical radiation protection case that would appeal to children using tablet computers," said one of two inventors, from Toms River,
N.J., "so we invented the SAFE CASE. Our fun and colorful design would protect children from electromagnetic field radiation and artificial blue light."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved case for tablet computers. In doing so, it helps protect children against exposure to radiation and artificial blue light. As a result, it increases safety, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a protective and child-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with children. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NJR-130, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
