Insuremytrip.Ca Celebrates Anniversary, Expands Offerings

Toronto, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsureMyTrip.ca , Canada's leading travel insurance comparison platform, is excited to announce its two-year anniversary of providing Canadians with trusted, travel insurance options. To mark this milestone, InsureMyTrip.ca plans to expand its offerings with new products and partnerships that will further empower Canadian travellers and international visitors to find the coverage they need for any journey.

Since its launch in Canada, has been dedicated to simplifying the complexities of travel insurance, offering unbiased, transparent comparisons of policies from top providers. This expansion represents the company's continued commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Canadian travellers and ensuring they have access to the best possible protection.

Simplifying Travel Insurance for Canadians

Navigating the various types of travel insurance policies can be a complex process. InsureMyTrip.ca was created to help simplify that process, allowing Canadians to compare policies quickly and easily. With its user-friendly platform, travellers can filter through a range of insurance options, making it easier to select the right plan for their unique travel needs.

Dedicated Customer Care

A key aspect of commitment to travellers is the availability of dedicated customer service from licensed travel insurance agents in Canada. These experienced agents are available to provide personalized guidance and expert advice to help customers choose the right travel insurance for their specific needs.

Outstanding Customer Satisfaction: 9 4 % of Customers Rate Their Experience 5 Stars

exceptional service and commitment to its customers are reflected in its outstanding reviews. With 94% of customers leaving 5-star reviews, the platform has consistently exceeded expectations in terms of product offerings, ease of use, and customer support. These reviews demonstrate dedication to providing an unmatched experience, helping travellers find peace of mind as they embark on their journeys.

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. We are committed to empowering travellers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is based in the U.S. with an office in Toronto.



*Not available to Quebec residents.

