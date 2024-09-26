BQR Unveils Synthelyzertm: A Game-Changing ECAD Plugin For Electrical Stress Derating & MTBF Prediction For Board Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ISRAEL, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BQR Reliability Engineering Ltd., a leader in reliability engineering software and services, today announced the launch of SynthelyzerTM, a groundbreaking ECAD plugin designed to streamline electrical stress derating and MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures) prediction processes for electronic design engineers.

SynthelyzerTM integrates seamlessly with popular ECAD tools, offering engineers a powerful solution for accurately assessing component reliability and optimizing designs for long-term performance. By automating complex calculations and providing real-time feedback, SynthelyzerTM significantly reduces design cycles and enhances product reliability.

Key Features of SynthelyzerTM:

. Automated Stress Derating: Automatically calculates electronic component stress based on electrical and thermal parameters, ensuring compliance with

industry derating standards.

. Accurate MTBF Prediction: Utilizes advanced algorithms to predict MTBF for electronic assemblies precisely, enabling informed design decisions and

maintenance forecasting.

. Seamless ECAD Integration: Integrates with leading ECAD tools, streamlining workflows and eliminating manual data entry during electronic schematic design.

. Real-time Feedback: Provides instant feedback on design and recommends design changes, allowing engineers to identify and address potential reliability

issues and optimize component rating early in the development process.

. Comprehensive Reporting: Generates detailed reports on stress derating, MTBF calculations, and other key reliability metrics, facilitating compliance with

industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Integration with BQR's Solutions:

. BQR's Automated Software for Reliability Analysis for Multi-Board Design: SynthelyzerTM integrates with BQR's automated software for reliability analysis in multi-

board designs, offering advanced capabilities for electrical stress analysis, thermal management, and EOS (Electrical OverStress) violation detection. This

integration provides a robust solution for optimizing product reliability across complex multi-board systems.

. BQR's Automated Reliability, Availability, Maintainability, and Safety (RAMS) Analysis for Electronic Systems: SynthelyzerTM also integrates with BQR's RAMS analysis

tool, delivering comprehensive functionalities for reliability prediction, availability assessment, maintainability analysis, and safety analysis. This ensures a

thorough evaluation of electronic system performance and resilience.

Shift-Left Approach:

With SynthelyzerTM, engineers can proactively address reliability concerns early in the design cycle, adopting a "shift-left" approach. Its seamless ECAD integration and real-time feedback empower designers to identify and mitigate potential issues, ultimately reducing development time and costs.

As Yizhak Bot, founder and CEO of BQR Reliability Engineering, stated, "SynthelyzerTM is a game-changer, automating time-consuming tasks and providing precise insights to enable the design of more reliable and robust electronic products."

SynthelyzerTM is now available for integration with popular ECAD tools such as Altium Designer, Cadence-OrCAD, and Siemens-EDA. For more information or to request a demo, please visit our website .

About BQR Reliability Engineering

BQR Reliability Engineering is a global leader in providing innovative software solutions and services for reliability engineering in the electronic industry. We focus on improving product quality, reducing costs, and accelerating time-to-market, helping organizations achieve their reliability goals.

