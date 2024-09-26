(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ZURICH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collect is thrilled to announce a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans around the globe, offering 1,000 "Right to Buy" a ticket opportunities for the highly anticipated 2026TM.

This opportunity is available to fans who complete the full series of collectibles celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1994 FIFA World Cup USATM, including generational moments from the careers of legends such as Roberto Baggio and Bebeto.

FIFA Collect to Offer 1,000“Right to Buy FIFA World Cup 2026 Tickets” Opportunities in Landmark Launch

The "Right to Buy" a ticket offer is unprecedented –

rather than facing the challenges and uncertainty of securing tickets, FIFA Collect users who complete the collection will access the right to purchase tickets for the 2026 tournament. With only 1,000 opportunities available worldwide, fans must act quickly to seize this extraordinary opportunity.

FIFA Collect is the only platform in the world offering this unique chance to gain ticket access, and completing the collection will not only allow fans to own a piece of football history but it will also unlock their exclusive right to be a part of the biggest and most inclusive global sporting events in history.

Key Details:



1,000 "Right to Buy" a ticket opportunities available – fans who complete the collection will secure their buying rights until all the 460 rewards (valid as Right to Buy two tickets) in the challenge are completed. FIFA Collect is the only platform offering this access to fans at this time.

Don't miss out on this rare chance to be at the FIFA World Cup 2026TM. With this launch, FIFA Collect is your gateway to the world's greatest football event, with no hassle and no uncertainty. Here is the link to the collection page: .

About FIFA Collect

FIFA Collect is the premier platform for football fans to own rare and exclusive digital collectibles managed by Modex in partnership with FIFA. Through special collections, FIFA Collect connects fans to the most iconic moments in football history, while offering unique opportunities, money can't buy experiences and exclusive access to future events.

