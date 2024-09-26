Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Pair Of Socks (NJR-128)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"My dog was constantly taking one of my socks and I could never find them so I thought there could be a quick and easy way to locate socks in the washer, dryer, on a bedroom floor, underneath a bed, or elsewhere in the house," said an inventor, from Gillette, N.J., "so I invented the SOCK MATCHER. My design would eliminate the hassle of searching for a lost sock regardless of where it has been misplaced."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to keep a pair of socks together. In doing so, it enables the user to easily locate a missing sock. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it helps avoid the cost of replacement socks. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NJR-128, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

