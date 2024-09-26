Randstad US Recognized As Leader In The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 US Contingent Talent And Strategic Solutions - Industrial

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Achievement Highlights Randstad USA's Commitment to Delivering High-Impact Workforce Solutions in the Industrial Sector

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Randstad US announced they have been recognized as a Leader in the prestigious Everest Group PEAK Matrix ®

Assessment 2024 US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions

– Industrial. The PEAK Matrix® Assessment is conducted annually to provide an objective, data-driven assessment of service and based on overall capability and market impact across different global services. Featured workforce providers are categorized into four tiers: Leaders, Major Contenders, Aspirants and Star Performers.

" We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment for US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions - Industrial," said Marc-Etienne Julien, Chief Executive of Randstad North America. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to providing flexible and high-impact end-to-end talent solutions that provide the specialized skills and expertise that our clients need. As we continue to drive excellence in talent management and strategic workforce planning, we remain committed to innovation, client satisfaction and industry leadership in delivering value and adaptability in an ever-evolving industrial landscape."

Randstad US is a partner for talent, finding, nurturing, and connecting specialized talent with businesses to drive demonstrable results. Its talent-centric approach means customers get diverse, future-ready talent that seamlessly adapts to evolving business needs. With a focus on specialization, combined with the best professionals in the industry, a reputation for delivery excellence, powered by data and industry-leading tools, Randstad US helps businesses achieve long-term workforce agility, business value, and a competitive edge – with focus and at-scale, while helping talent achieve a rewarding career path with equitable opportunities.

Click here for the US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 – Industrial image.

Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions that guide clients through today's market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing, delivering precise and action-oriented guidance.

About Randstad North America

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., the

world's leading talent company. Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all. Learn more at

or .

Randstad is a global talent leader with a vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. For more information, see .

SOURCE Randstad US

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED