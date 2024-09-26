Integrated Passive Devices Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.67 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The integrated passive devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.63 billion in 2023 to $1.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to miniaturization in electronics, wireless technology advancements, rapid growth in consumer electronics, demand for improved performance, cost and space efficiency.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Integrated Passive Devices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The integrated passive devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to IoT expansion, expansion of smart home technology, technological innovation in medical devices, increased connectivity needs, demand for automotive electronics.

Growth Driver Of The Integrated Passive Devices Market

The increasing demand for smartphones is expected to boost the growth of the integrated passive devices market going forward. A smartphone refers to a portable electronic device that connects to the internet and cellular networks. The smartphone GPS tracking system needs an integrated passive device to track location and record information. Hence the increasing demand for smartphones will increase the demand for integrated passive devices.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Integrated Passive Devices Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Infineion Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Johanson Technology Inc., OnChip Devices Inc., STATS ChipPAC Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Infineon AG, Global Communication Semiconductors, Advanced Furnace Systems, Broadcom Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., TDK Corporation, Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., AVX Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Yageo Corporation, Walsin Technology Corporation, Chilisin Electronics Corp., Coilcraft Inc., Pulse Electronics Corp., Token Electronics Industry Co. Ltd., Integrated Passive Component Technologies Corp., KEMET Corporation, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation .

What Are The Dominant Trends In Integrated Passive Devices Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the integrated passive devices market are focused on developing innovative products, such as RF-integrated passive devices (RF IPD), to gain a competitive edge in the market. An RF-integrated passive device (RF IPD) is a type of integrated circuit (IC) that combines multiple passive components, such as resistors, capacitors, and inductors, into a single package.

How Is The Global Integrated Passive Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Material: Silicon, Glass, Other Materials

2) By Passive Devices: Baluns, Filter, Couplers, Diplexers, Customized Integrated Passive Devices, Other Passive Devices

3) By Packaging: Wire Bonding, Single In-Line Package (SIL), Quad Flat No Lead (QFN), Chip-Scale Package, Wafer Level Package, Other Packagings

4) By Application: Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Or Electromagnetic interference (EMI), RF Integrated Passive Device, Digital And Mixed Signals, Other Applications

5) By End-Use: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Communication, Aerospace And Defense, Healthcare And Life Sciences

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Integrated Passive Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Integrated Passive Devices Market Definition

Integrated passive devices refer to devices that are completely integrated and installed on a semiconducting substrate and comprise passive circuit components like resistors, inductors, and capacitors. It is utilized in a variety of applications including aerospace and defense, wireless, and test and measurement.

Integrated Passive Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global integrated passive devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Integrated Passive Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on integrated passive devices market size, integrated passive devices market drivers and trends, integrated passive devices market major players and integrated passive devices market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

