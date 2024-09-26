Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Global Market 2024 To Reach $94.29 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $65.71 billion in 2023 to $70.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in healthcare sector, food safety standards, rising awareness of hygiene, urbanization and industrialization, outsourcing of cleaning services, focus on workplace safety.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $94.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to green cleaning solutions, focus on disinfection, environmental concerns, customized cleaning solutions, rise of sustainable practices, focus on air quality, flexible and scalable solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market

The rise in health concerns about recent outbreaks of COVID-19 and increased use of sanitation are expected to boost the growth of the industrial, institutional, and cleaning chemicals markets going forward. The state of being physically and psychologically healthy and disease-free is known as being in good health and sanitation. It describes the conditions that support good public health, including access to clean drinking water, effective sewage treatment, and the disposal of human waste. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall use of most cleaning chemicals has significantly increased in healthcare institutions such as hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities as a result of increasing cleaning frequency, increasing patient loads, and a focus on deep cleaning to safeguard fragile patients or residents.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Share?

Key players in the market include Procter & Gamble Company, Clariant AG, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Croda International Plc., Huntsman International LLC, Solvay, Ecolab Inc., Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik, The Clorox Company, 3M Company, Albemarle Corporation, Sasol Limited, Westlake Corporation, Diversey Holdings Ltd., Arrow-Magnolia International Inc., Avmor, Bebbington Industries, Betco, Buckeye International Inc., Charlotte Products Ltd., State Industrial Products Corporation, The ArmaKleen Company, W.M. Barr & Company Inc., Zep Inc., Spartan Chemical Company Inc., Stepan Company, WM Barr, Eastman Chemical Company, LANXESS A.G, National Chemical Laboratories Inc., Nouryon, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Growth ?

Major companies operating in the industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market are focused on developing innovative laundry care products, such as sustainable laundry detergent, to meet growing demand and expand their customer base. Sustainable laundry detergent refers to a cleaning product designed for washing clothes that incorporates environmentally friendly and socially responsible practices throughout its production, use, and disposal lifecycle.

How Is The Global Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Segmented?

1) By Product: General Purpose Cleaners, Disinfectants And Sanitizers, Laundry Care Products, Vehicle Wash Products, Other Products

2) By Ingredient Type: Surfactants, Solvents, Chelating Agents, pH Regulators, Solubilizer/Hydrotropes, Enzymes, Other Ingredient Types

3) By End-Use: Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Other End-uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market

North America was the largest region in the market share in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Definition

Industrial and institutional (I&I) cleaning chemicals are those designed for routine cleaning of commercial, public, and industrial buildings outside of the typical household setting. I&I cleaners use a variety of chemicals, including acids, alcohols, bleaches, disinfectants, solvents, and surfactants, and are used in diverse applications by many different sorts of clients, including hotels, restaurants, and hospital cafeterias.

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market size , industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market drivers and trends, industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market major players and industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

