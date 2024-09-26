Women's Business Enterprise Council Of Florida Member, OES Global Inc., Celebrates Decade Of Ecommerce In Broward County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Employees of OES Global Inc. celebrate the woman-owned business' 10th Anniversary at their headquarters in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Photos from L to R: Maya J. Irizarry, OES Global Inc. employees including Melissa Schechter, CEO, and Nancy Allen and Diane Sears from WBENC.

OES Global Inc. family of companies.

OES Global Inc. operates & manages a diverse portfolio of B2B & B2G eCommerce brands- Traffic Cones For Less, SD2K Valet, Hydration Depot & Absorbents for Less.

- Melissa Schechter, CEO of OES Global Inc BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OES Global Inc., a WBENC-certified, woman-owned company , celebrated a decade of success in eCommerce by hosting an event that brought together their valued partners and customers. Friends and businesses, including Evencia A. Janvier, President of the Greater Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce , and representatives from the Women's Business Enterprise Council of Florida (WBEC-FL), came together to mark this significant milestone. Specializing in B2B and B2G markets within the traffic control , parking and valet supply, and occupational hydration sectors, OES Global has built a reputation on strong relationships and innovative solutions. The August 15th celebration at their headquarters in Pompano Beach, organized in partnership with WBEC-FL, was a momentous occasion to reflect on the company's growth, with special thanks to the leadership of WBEC-FL, Nancy Allen, and Diane Sears, for their ongoing support.Everyone had the opportunity to learn about OES Global's unwavering commitment to protecting people and property through a carefully selected range of products, including in-house print production. The facility tours highlighted the company's comprehensive safety and traffic control products, as well as their custom signage capabilities, which are crucial for ensuring the safety and efficiency of various operations. The tours provided a deeper look into OES Global Inc.'s product offerings and capabilities, showcasing the innovative solutions that have driven the company's success, including in-house custom printing. This deeper insight into OES Global's offerings reinforced their mission to provide innovative and reliable solutions that make a significant impact in the communities they serve.The event was a lively gathering that created an atmosphere of synergy and collaboration. Guests enjoyed complimentary food, exciting giveaways, networking among local businesses, and interactive product demonstrations. Attendees sampled premium hydration products from Gatorade, Sqwincher, and Sword Performance while engaging with traffic safety products and a Vector Evaporative cooling fan demonstration. The day captured the essence of the strong relationships and community spirit that have been integral to OES Global Inc.'s ongoing growth.“This celebration is more than just a 10-year milestone; it's about recognizing the synergy created by the relationships and partnerships that have been the foundation of our success. We are deeply grateful to have our partners and customers with us today, as their collaboration has been key to our growth. Together, we've built something truly special, and I'm excited about the future we'll continue to create,” said Melissa Schechter, CEO of OES Global Inc.When asked,“How do you compete in the eCommerce world with Amazon?” OES Global Inc. emphasized their focus on specialized, high-quality products tailored to specific industry needs, alongside their commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. Unlike larger platforms that cater to a broad market, OES Global Inc. prides itself on understanding the unique challenges of B2B and B2G sectors, providing customized solutions, in-depth product knowledge, and a personalized approach to client relationships. This ability to foster strong connections and deliver legendary service has allowed OES Global Inc. to thrive in a marketplace often dominated by larger eCommerce giants.OES Global Inc. also specializes in providing exclusive OMNIFLEX Brand omni-directional reboundable surface-mounted delineators, which are crucial for ensuring traffic safety and effective lane management. These delineators are similar to those seen on South Florida's Interstate I-95, where they play a vital role in dividing drivers between the express toll lanes and general free traffic lanes. These OMNIFLEX delineators also find applications in fast food and drive-thru lines, condominium communities, schools, parking facilities, airports, and many other settings.Throughout the celebration, the positive energy and warmth of the OES Global team were obvious, with many attendees expressing their admiration for the genuine enthusiasm that filled the room. This atmosphere of camaraderie and dedication set the tone for the event and is a testament to the company's success. The team's welcoming spirit and commitment to their work left a lasting impression, reinforcing why OES Global has built such strong and enduring relationships with their partners and customers. This positive energy plays a crucial role in OES Global's success, stemming from their commitment to creating a supportive and vibrant workplace, which in turn strengthens the deep connections they've established with those they partner with.About OES Global Inc.Founded in 2014 by Melissa Schechter, OES Global Inc. operates and manages a diverse portfolio of B2B and B2G eCommerce brands. OES Global's brands, including Traffic Cones For Less, SD2K Valet, Hydration Depot, and many more, specialize in traffic control, parking and valet supplies, and occupational hydration solutions. Leveraging ARSEN, a proprietary customer-facing graphics technology, and a curated selection of best-in-class products, OES Global delivers exceptional value to its clients. Headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, with strategically located distribution facilities throughout North America, OES Global is a WBENC-certified company dedicated to promoting diversity and fostering opportunities for women. For more information, visit OES Global Inc.Jennifer DavenportOES Global Inc.+1 954-440-1055...Visit us on social media:LinkedIn | YouTube

