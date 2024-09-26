29-Year-Old Filipina Entrepreneur Launches Gomommy, A DIY-Friendly Tech Startup With A Mission To Save Mother Nature

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bea BagacDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the heart of Dubai's entrepreneurial scene, a young Filipina visionary is combining her love for with a deep commitment to the environment. Bea Bagac, a 29-year-old entrepreneur, has launched GoMommy.A Unique Vision: Business and Nature in HarmonyGoMommy is no ordinary tech startup. It offers affordable website-building solutions with a twist: for every website created on the platform, a tree is planted. Bagac's goal is to foster both digital growth for entrepreneurs and physical growth for the planet, making the startup a unique blend of eco-conscious technology.As Bagac eloquently puts it,“Like a tree nurtured to thrive, our platform helps you build and develop your website, providing the tools you need for success. Let us be the foundation where your business takes root and flourishes.”This profound metaphor is not just inspiring-it is woven into the very core of GoMommy's mission. The company has partnered with the One Billion Tree-Planting Initiative (OBTI) by The Storey Group in the UAE, ensuring that each business that builds a website through GoMommy contributes to planting a tree, symbolizing their growth and commitment to a greener future.Crazy and Cool: Connecting with Trees Through TechnologyWhat makes GoMommy's approach even more exciting is the 3D GPS tracker and monitoring system that comes with each tree. Sponsored trees are named after the clients' websites, creating a direct connection between their digital and environmental contributions.In a groundbreaking and somewhat whimsical twist, GoMommy clients can even interact with their trees-virtually. Through an online platform, they can track their tree's growth in real-time and even schedule moments to "talk" or meditate with their tree, fostering a deeper personal connection with nature.“How crazy is that?” Bagac laughs.“Not only are you helping your business grow, but you can also log on, check in with your tree, and take a moment to reflect. It's a reminder that as your business flourishes, you're giving back to the Earth.”From the Philippines to Dubai: A Journey Rooted in PurposeBagac's entrepreneurial journey is a story of purpose and passion. Originally from the Philippines, she moved to Dubai with a dream to combine her love for technology with her environmental advocacy. Seeing Dubai as the ideal place to launch a business, she was inspired by the city's innovation and focus on sustainability, making it the perfect home for GoMommy.“The UAE is a hub for groundbreaking ideas, and I wanted to create something that's more than just a business,” Bagac explains.“GoMommy represents growth-both for our clients and for the planet. With every website built, a tree is planted, and that tree becomes a living symbol of the business' potential to thrive.”A Greener Future for Businesses in the UAEGoMommy isn't just about building websites-it's about building a community of eco-conscious entrepreneurs who are making a positive impact. As Dubai continues to evolve as a global business hub, Bagac's unique approach is resonating with startups and small businesses looking for more than just a digital platform.Each tree planted through GoMommy is a step towards a greener future, and Bagac hopes that the initiative will inspire others to join the movement.“We're planting seeds in more ways than one,” she says.“As our clients grow their businesses, they're also contributing to a healthier, more sustainable world.”An Inspiring Path ForwardBea Bagac's story is one of innovation, passion, and purpose. Through GoMommy, she is not only empowering businesses to take root and grow online but is also helping to nurture the planet with every step. Her vision is clear: to create a world where technology and nature coexist, and where every business can make a difference.As she puts it,“We're not just building websites-we're building a future.”For more information on GoMommy and its tree-planting initiative, visit GoMommy.

