Cambria Unveils State-Of-The-Art Sales & Distribution Center And Showroom In Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cambria, the leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new Sales & Distribution Center (SDC) and Showroom in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). This strategic investment marks a significant shift in Cambria's operations and underscores the company's commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality quartz surfaces in the region.

Located at the intersection of highways 404 and 407 in Richmond Hill, one of the GTA's premier industrial hubs, the new SDC provides unmatched accessibility for logistics, enabling efficient transportation in both north-south and east-west directions. This prime location also provides multiple routes to navigate the often-congested traffic in the GTA, ensuring timely delivery and service to our customers across the region.

The Toronto SDC has been designed to uphold the high standards that Cambria is known for. The facility boasts two state-of-the-art bridge cranes, a large slab viewing area where customers can fully appreciate Cambria's iconic designs, a brand-new showroom and office spaces. This move from a fabrication operation to a full-scale distribution facility will allow Cambria to better serve the Toronto market and support the growth of local and regional fabrication businesses.

Since entering the quartz business in 2000, Cambria has steadily expanded its presence in Canada, starting with the opening of a fabrication shop in 2007, and the Toronto Gallery in the East King District in 2012, which continues to serve the Toronto design community and further establishes Cambria's commitment to its Canadian customers. Today, the demand for Cambria's quartz surfaces has grown exponentially, prompting the shift to a distribution model that can better accommodate market needs and provide enhanced opportunities for our partners in the region.

“The move to a full distribution model in Toronto is a direct response to the increasing demand for our quartz surfaces,” said Arik Tendler, Chief Sales Officer at Cambria.“We believe that the Toronto region will greatly benefit from this model, allowing local fabrication businesses to thrive while ensuring our customers have increased access to our products.”

This new facility represents Cambria's ongoing dedication to innovation, quality, and customer service, reinforcing its position as a leader in the quartz surface industry. Conveniently located at 20 Sims Crescent, Unit 1, Richmond Hill, ON L4B 2N9, it is open to the public for slab viewing Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

About Cambria

Cambria is the leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, offering a wide range of designs made from exceptionally pure quartz. As a family-owned company, Cambria is committed to providing innovative solutions for the building and design industry while prioritizing customer satisfaction. With a nationwide network of showrooms and distribution centers, Cambria continues to revolutionize the industry with its superior quartz surfaces. Cambria's innovative quartz designs are stain resistant, nonabsorbent, durable, safe, maintenance free, easy to care for, and backed by a transferable Full Lifetime Warranty. Cambria is sold through an exclusive network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be found at Find a Retailer or by visiting CambriaUSA. #MyCambria

