Death Toll From Israeli Attack On Gaza School Rises To 15

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Sep 26 (IANS) The Palestinian death toll from an Israeli attack on a school displaced persons in the northern Gaza Strip has risen to 15, including children and women, the Civil Defence in Gaza said Thursday.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua news agency earlier on Thursday that Israeli aircraft bombed the al-Faluja school west of the Jabalia refugee camp with at least one missile.

Medical sources said 10 people were in the attack, all of whom have been taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Thursday that the Israeli Air Force conducted a precise strike on militants operating in a command and control center inside a compound that previously served as the al-Faluja school in northern Gaza.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza has risen to 41,534, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Thursday.