Maha Assembly Polls Will Be An Election Of Women Power, Says Ajit Pawar

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Nationalist Party (NCP) president and Deputy Maharashtra Chief Ajit Pawar on Thursday criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for being critical of the Ladki Bahin scheme, while stressing that the upcoming Assembly will be an election of the power of women who will decide the future of the state.

In a post on X, Ajit Pawar, who has been moving across the state by taking out the Jansanman Yatra to promote a slew of welfare and development schemes including the Mukhyamantrti Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, said: "Mothers and sisters of Maharashtra will give befitting reply to MVA in the Assembly polls."

Talking about the comment of Congress leader Sunil Kedar about the Ladki Bahin Scheme, Ajit Pawar said that the Congress has announced it will stop the scheme, adding "now women have to decide if they want to support the alliance which is giving wings to their dreams or those who want to destroy their dreams".

Pinning his hopes on women voters for MahaYuti's victory, he declared the upcoming elections in Maharashtra as "women's election".

Ajit Pawar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, reiterated that the Ladki Bahin scheme would not be closed down, but it would be implemented in the next five years.

He also claimed that funds would not be a problem as he has already earmarked Rs 33,000 crore for the scheme wherein eligible women beneficiaries are provided Rs 1,500 per month. The government has so far deposited two instalments for July and August to over 1.6 crore beneficiaries, while the third will be done by September 29.

Ajit Pawar said that despite the overwhelming response received to the Ladki Bahin scheme, the opposition is continuously attacking the government, questioning its intent and its viability. Sunil Kedar, a Congress leader from the Vidarbha region, said that the MVA will discontinue the scheme if they form the government in the state.

Meanwhile, the NCP in a release on Thursday said that the party has ramped up its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.

"Ahead of the Assembly elections, the NCP, through innovative ideas, is trying to reach out to the voters by highlighting its vision for the state. The party is trying to connect with the voters through various initiatives like animated videos, wall signature campaign, rangoli making competition and a human chain programme," the release read.