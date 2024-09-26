Carson Wealth Expands Montana Presence With The Addition Of True North Financial

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Wealth is excited to announce the expansion of its Montana presence through a strategic partnership with Billings-based True North Financial, now known as Carson Wealth | True North Financial. This collaboration establishes Carson's second Billings location. The six-person team, led by managing partner, wealth advisor, Ty Vogele, and wealth advisors David Guenthner, CEPA ® and Ryan Wittman, AIF®, manages over $400 million in assets.

Continue Reading

This partnership enhances Carson Wealth's presence in Montana while equipping the True North Financial team with the resources needed to better serve their clients. True North will now have access to Carson's comprehensive ecosystem, including cutting-edge investment strategies, advanced tax planning, and sophisticated estate planning resources.

We believe this partnership will propel our practice to the next level.

Post this

"Partnering with Carson Wealth was a game-changer for us. As advisors, we often find ourselves wearing too many hats," said Ty Vogele, managing partner and wealth advisor. "We were struggling with balancing client needs, firm growth and everyday demands. Now, we have the resources and support to deepen client relationships and explore innovative financial planning solutions. We believe this partnership will propel our practice to the next level."

Michael Belluomini, SVP of Mergers & Acquisitions, commented, "Ty and his team exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit and dedication that independent advisors bring to their clients. Their decision to join us reflects their commitment to enhancing client service and expanding their capabilities. We are excited about the expertise and innovative approaches they bring to the table, which will undoubtedly enrich our advisor community and elevate the experience for all clients."

As independent advisors seek efficient ways to scale their practices and enhance service offerings, Carson's model delivers large-firm resources while allowing advisors to maintain close personal relationships with their clients. True North clients will continue working with their existing team, ensuring continuity in service and relationships.

"We are thrilled to welcome the True North team to the Carson community," said Burt White, Carson Group CEO. "Their proven expertise and deep understanding of the Montana market will greatly enhance our collective ability to serve clients. This partnership enables

True North's advisors to

focus even more intently on client relationships. We're excited

to experience their contribution to

our shared mission."

Carson Group currently manages $38 billion** in assets and serves more than 50,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit

.

*Combination of CWM, LLC, and broker-dealer assets under our advisors.

**Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM, LLC



SOURCE Carson Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED