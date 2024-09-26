PRC Announces 2024 Healthcare Leadership Award Recipients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Awards recognize healthcare professionals for their exemplary contributions to excellence, innovation, and leadership in healthcare.
OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leading provider of healthcare experience solutions, is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 PRC Healthcare Leadership Awards.
These prestigious honors, awarded annually since 2021, highlight healthcare professionals and organizations nominated by their peers for their outstanding commitment to healthcare excellence, innovation, and the embodiment of PRC's core values.
This year's award ceremony was held on September 25 during the 2024 Healthcare Experience Summit, a cornerstone event for healthcare leaders seeking to enhance patient care and organizational success. The virtual summit drew more than 275 healthcare professionals from across the country, further solidifying the awards' status as a national benchmark of healthcare leadership.
"The PRC Healthcare Leadership Awards shine a spotlight on the extraordinary individuals, teams, and organizations that leverage PRC's solutions to make lasting, memorable impacts within their organizations and in the communities they serve," said Laurie Speaks, Senior Vice President of Client Success at PRC. "These honorees are trailblazers in the field, setting new standards in patient experience, care quality, and health equity. Their stories are not only inspiring but also a testament to the transformative power of leadership in healthcare."
2024 PRC Healthcare Leadership Award recipients include:
Community Impact
Consumer & Brand Excellence
Thibodaux Regional Health System
Healthcare Excellence
Mission Regional Medical Center, a Prime Healthcare Hospital
Healthcare Experience
East Liverpool City Hospital, a Prime Healthcare Hospital
Healthcare Experience Leader
Christie Mellinger, East Liverpool City Hospital, a Prime Healthcare Hospital
Health Equity: Community
Dr. Corinda Rainey-Moore, UnityPoint Health
Health Equity: Patient
Bintou Susso, Nuvance Health
Innovation
Adult Emergency Department, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, a BJC HealthCare Hospital
Organizational Excellence
Susan Knox, Genesis HealthCare System
Outstanding Culture
Champion of Patient Experience
Amy Searls, Prime Healthcare
Patient Experience
Heather Lazarides, Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, a BJC HealthCare Hospital
Patient Experience: Department Level
Perioperative Services Team, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, a BJC HealthCare Hospital
Patient Experience Impact
Jessica LaPalme Koppa, Prime Healthcare
Patient Experience: Hospital Level
Peter Athanasoulis, Nuvance Health
Patient Safety: Employee
Patient Safety: Patient
Physician Leadership
Physician Partnership
Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers
Quality of Care
Outpatient Imaging Breast Health Center, Columbus Regional Health
View an OnDemand recording of the 2024 Healthcare Leadership Awards ceremony here .
About PRC
PRC, a leader in the experience management space, is taking experience solutions to a new level. PRC's surveys and intuitive reporting focus on changing the way organizations manage and improve five key areas of the healthcare experience-patient, physician, employee, community health, and brand. Over 2,800 healthcare organizations across the United States have used PRC to listen, understand, and take action to create cultures of excellence. PRC clients have a dedicated success team which includes advisors and consultants along with access to leading practices, 1:1 coaching, and further resources to accelerate paths to excellence. PRC's proprietary healthcare discovery platform is a system designed to drive action, optimize engagement, and increase loyalty while building a positive culture across the healthcare ecosystem.
Media Contact
Kristin Llorente
Speaks Marketing Group LLC
P: 512-577-2857
E: [email protected]
SOURCE PRC
