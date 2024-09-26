NSSF Releases 2024 Congressional Report Card

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

NSSF®, The Firearm Trade Association, released its

2024 Congressional Report Card ,

grading sitting U.S. Representatives and U.S. Senators on key legislation that is of critical importance to the firearm industry, the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens and America's hunters and recreational target shooters. Five U.S. House of Representatives were not graded due to special to fill vacancies, resulting in the new Members having an insufficient and co-sponsorship record for grading.

NSSF releases its 2024 Congressional Report Card for the 118th Congress.

"This report card will be critical for voters to do their research as we head into the final stretch towards the November elections just six weeks from now. NSSF's 2024 Congressional Report Card tells voters exactly where their lawmakers stand on issues including defending the firearm industry's ability to engage in the lawful commerce of firearms and ammunition and safeguarding the Second Amendment rights of customers, as well as promoting hunting and recreational target shooting – America's greatest outdoor pastimes," said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel. "This nonpartisan report card reflects the level of support of each lawmaker on firearm industry priority legislation during the 118th Congress, between 2023 and 2024. These grades indicate their public voting record as well as their sponsorship and co-sponsorship of key legislation, their work on committees, letters signed to support firearm industry issues and their overall leadership in championing our industry."

NSSF awarded 29 U.S. Senators and 123 U.S. Representatives the rating of "A+." Of those, 8 Senators and 24 House Members attained the new NSSF distinction of being named to the Dean's List. To earn this special recognition, members needed to have a 100-percent voting and co-sponsorship record.

Grades are meant to analyze the level of support of each lawmaker during the 118th Congress and do not constitute an endorsement or opposition to a candidate's election. The entire report, including the list of key legislation that comprised the scores, is

available

here .

