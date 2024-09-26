Summitas And Orion Announce Integration To Drive Innovation In Digital Engagement For Advisors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summitas , the premier digital engagement for wealth management portals, and Orion , the premier provider of transformative wealthtech solutions for advisors, have announced an integration aimed at empowering advisors by enhancing the technological capabilities available to them for digital engagement.

This integration highlights the strengths of both companies-Orion's comprehensive portfolio management and client experience tools and Summitas' robust client communication, collaboration, and content management platform. The result is a seamlessly integrated experience that provides summary financial and performance information from Orion via a series of charts, graphs, and tables within Summitas' Finboard app, which operates within the secure Summitas Platform® environment.

"This integration with Summitas allows us to provide advisors with some of the best tools available to manage their clients' financial lives," said Trent Mumma, Chief Product Officer of Orion Advisor Solutions. "We're giving advisors another powerful resource to enhance client relationships and deliver superior service."

"We are thrilled to partner with Orion, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in the financial advisory space," said Dan Gregerson, Chairman and CEO at Summitas. "This collaboration will provide advisors with the tools they need to deliver a superior and seamless client experience while ensuring the highest levels of security and confidentiality."

This integration between Orion and Summitas comes at a time when the demand for secure, digital-first client experiences is higher than ever. By leveraging their combined expertise, the two companies aim to help advisors meet and exceed client expectations in an increasingly competitive market.

About Summitas

Established in 2007 by seasoned entrepreneurs with a deep understanding of ultra-high net worth clientele and mission-critical software development, Summitas was born out of a vision to harness technology to cater to the evolving needs of the 21st-century wealth industry.

About Orion

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and Orion OCIO create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor's unique definition of financial success. Orion services $4.4 trillion in assets under administration and $69.4 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of June 30, 2024) and supports over six million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms. Today, 18 out of the Top 20 Barron's RIA firms1 rely on Orion's technology to power their businesses and win for investors. Learn more at

orion .

1Source: 2023 Top 100 RIA Firms, Barron's, 2023.

2289-OAT-9/6/2024

SOURCE Summitas

