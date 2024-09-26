Subscriber Data Management Market Poised For Robust Growth, Opportunities And Forecast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Subscriber Data Management Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global subscriber data management size was valued at $4.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $25.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031.The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years, continuous rise in number of initiatives through various digital SME campaigns throughout the world the growth of the market.Download Sample Pages:The complexity of managing multiple databases and data structures led to inconsistencies and overlap in data, difficulties in provisioning, limited redundancy, and high cost of operations. SDM addresses all these issues, separating application logic from data storage and helping facilitate data-less application front ends and limitless redundancy. Further, it is evolving as the physical network to virtualized, cloud-native, service-based architecture (SBA).Factors such as, the increase in adoption of subscriber data management solutions to enhance operation & productivity, fuel the growth of the market. In addition, communications service providers are investing in 5G networks, a trend that is expected to continue to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing number of mobile devices and NFV and IP system deployments, combined with increasing demand for advanced network technologies such as LTE and VoLTE, has led to significant growth in the subscriber data management market forecast. However, security & privacy concerns related to the data hamper the growth of the subscriber data management industry.Purchase Enquiry:Region-wise, North America dominated the market share in 2021 for the subscriber data management market. Adoption of subscriber data management solution growing steadily to meet increasing demands from today's businesses to enhance their business process and improve the customer experience is expected to fuel the market growth in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Surge in digitalization toward business operation, is projected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the subscriber data management market in Asia-Pacific region.The key players that operate in the subscriber data management market analysis Amdocs Inc., Cisco System, Inc., Computaris International, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Optiva, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the subscriber data management industry.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

