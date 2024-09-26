Boys & Girls Clubs Of Carson To Take Over Sofi Stadium For Its Annual Blue Door Bash Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- - Debe Loxton, Executive Director of Beyond the Bell BranchCARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Carson (BGCC), one of the largest afterschool providers in the greater South Bay Los Angeles region, will host its annual Blue Door Bash Gala at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.The fundraising event will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at one of the world's premier destinations for sports and entertainment. The evening will be emceed by award-winning radio host and commentator Mo'Kelly.The local Club provides a safe and supportive environment for children and youth, offering a wide range of programs that level the playing field and help students build the skills and confidence needed for successful futures.This year's gala promises to bring inspiring mission moments front and center, while honoring distinguished partners who have made a profound impact on the lives of underserved children, youth, and families.The honorees to be recognized this year include Beyond the Bell, Paula Kendrick (BGCC board member and founder of CMP, a risk management consulting firm), and Carson Companies.“This year's gala is more than just a celebration-it's a testament to the power of our collective efforts in bringing about tangible change. Together, we're proving that every young person, regardless of their circumstances, can achieve a great future when given the right support and opportunities,” said Kim Richards, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Carson.“With a presence in the greater South Bay community dating back more than 240 years, Carson Companies is an enthusiastic and grateful supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carson,” said Todd Burnight, Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Development at Carson Companies about its thirty-two year partnership with the BGCC.The theme for this year's event, "Mission: Possible," draws inspiration from the thrilling world of Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible" film franchise, where no mission is too daunting. On October 5th, BGCC and its agents of change will take over SoFi Stadium to unlock the limitless potential of its youth, proving that with dedication and heart, nothing is impossible.Listen to the latest episode of 'Later, with Mo'Kelly' on KFI AM640, where Mo'Kelly sits down with auctioneer Kenny Shirey to talk about the upcoming Boys & Girls Clubs of Carson Blue Door Bash Gala. Now available on Spotify .To support the event or reserve a table sponsorship, please visit .ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF CARSONBoys & Girls Clubs of Carson was founded in 1992. We serve over 5,000 children and youth daily in Carson, Gardena, Long Beach, and Los Angeles, offering a wide range of programs that focus on academic and career success, character and leadership development, health and wellness, and the arts. Our Clubs provide a safe and supportive environment for youth during critical out-of-school hours, helping them build skills, confidence, and relationships that prepare them for successful futures. To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Carson, please visit .

